Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.37

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 16615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.