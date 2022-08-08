Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $199.50 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

