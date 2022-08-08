Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASR shares. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.1 %

ASR stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $205.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.4113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.