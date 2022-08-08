GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 19,476 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.23. 18,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,746. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

