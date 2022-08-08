GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 210 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,234. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.