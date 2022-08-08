GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,691 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,761. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

