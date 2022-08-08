GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 6,296 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

PSX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,241. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

