GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,517.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,919. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
