GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,022 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 1.9% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kroger worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kroger by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.58. 57,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,138. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
