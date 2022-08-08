GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $118,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,697. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

