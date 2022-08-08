GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,321 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $101,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of BJ traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $71.72. 27,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,446. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

