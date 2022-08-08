GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 89,090 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $56,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 14.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,785,000 after buying an additional 179,209 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.79. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.56.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

