GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $60,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.67. 6,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,303. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
