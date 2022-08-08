Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €148.99. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($119.97).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

