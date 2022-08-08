HAPI Trading Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

