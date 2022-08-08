Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,888,000. LiveRamp accounts for about 1.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 10,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,582. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

