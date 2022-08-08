Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 399,814 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,814 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 2.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of US Foods worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
US Foods Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:USFD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,433. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Insider Activity at US Foods
In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
