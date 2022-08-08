Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 399,814 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,814 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 2.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of US Foods worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,433. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

