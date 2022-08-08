Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.10 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

