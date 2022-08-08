Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $457,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

