Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 189 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $88.28. 275,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

