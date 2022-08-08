Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 247 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $256.09. 32,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

