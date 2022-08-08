Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,364,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

