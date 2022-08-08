HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $126.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.