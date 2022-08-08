HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $126.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.