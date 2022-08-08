Head to Head Analysis: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) vs. Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -19.35% -13.82% -7.73% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glaukos and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 4 4 0 2.33 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

This table compares Glaukos and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 8.53 -$49.59 million ($1.19) -44.52 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 9.20 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Glaukos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

