Helix Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Helix has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Helix has a market cap of $12,591.12 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00156124 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009284 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

