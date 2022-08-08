Helix Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (HLIX)

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $12,411.94 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00155009 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009107 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Helix Coin Profile
Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helix Coin Trading
