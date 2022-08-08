Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.01. 14,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

