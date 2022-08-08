Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

