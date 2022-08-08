Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 344.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 125,197 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 181,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,864. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

