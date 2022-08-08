Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE GSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.