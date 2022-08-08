Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK Announces Dividend

NYSE OKE traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. 56,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

