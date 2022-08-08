Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,559 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $20,031,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.