Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

TSE:HRX traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.41. 84,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,816. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

Insider Transactions at Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

