HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Up 9.6%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 301,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,339,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.84.

HEXO Stock Up 13.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$177.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

