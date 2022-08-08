Hifi Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.