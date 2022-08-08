Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of HEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. 66,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,445. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

About Holly Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.