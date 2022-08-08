Holo One Day Trading Volume Tops $33.19 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $460.82 million and $33.19 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,733.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00068795 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

