Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBCP. Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

HBCP stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

