Howdoo (UDOO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $813,212.00

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

