HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.71.

NYSE HUBS opened at $372.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -184.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $395.31.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

