Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Hudson’s Bay Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson’s Bay (HBAYF)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.