Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.40 and its 200-day moving average is €52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.