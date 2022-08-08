Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 49,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 92,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.99. 95,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,602. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

