Hyman Charles D Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $35,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 574,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,196. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.