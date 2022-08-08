Hyman Charles D Sells 1,225 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.62. 49,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,294. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

