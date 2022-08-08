Hyman Charles D Sells 16,830 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

