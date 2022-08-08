Hyman Charles D Sells 850 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. 5,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

