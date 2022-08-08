ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.11

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

ICICI Bank has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

NYSE IBN opened at $21.21 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 453.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 58,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

