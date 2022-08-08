ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.11

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.
ICICI Bank has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICICI Bank to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE IBN opened at $21.21 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
