IDEX Market Cap Hits $53.63 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,076.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00131742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00068781 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,086,713 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

