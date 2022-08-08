Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $4,737.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,821 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

