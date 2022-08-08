Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $4,737.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.01926277 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014482 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,821 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.
Idle Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.